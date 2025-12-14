This Delayed Dark Fantasy Anime Finally Comes to Crunchyroll in Winter 2026: Watch the Trailer

One dark fantasy anime was hit by massive delay from its originally intended premiere this year, and is finally coming to Crunchyroll this January. To celebrate it’s dropped a brand new trailer and poster and it’s clear that it’s one of the big anime that fans need to look for during the Winter 2026 anime schedule. Things are kicking off hot next year with a whole new wave of releases coming our way, and it’s going to be a new slate packed with not only some major returns but the debut of brand new works too.

Sentenced to Be a Hero was already a notable anime fans had been keeping an eye out for when it was first slated for a release this Fall, but then it was suddenly delayed several months until its new debut in January. Now that the anime is finally coming our way after such a notable delay, you can check out a new poster and trailer for Sentenced to Be a Hero below ahead of its primed 2026 debut.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Comes to Crunchyroll January 2026

Sentenced to Be Hero will be making its official premiere on January 3rd as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it debuts. This first episode is confirmed to be an hour long special as well, and Hiroyuki Takashima will be directing the new anime for Studio KAI with Yoshitake Nakakoji serving as assistant director and creature designer. Kenta Ihara will be overseeing the scripts for the series, Takeshi Noda will be designing the characters, and Shunsuke Takizawa will be composing the music for the anime.

This new trailer also highlights the anime’s opening theme titled “Kill the Noise,” as performed by SPYAIR. The voice cast for Sentenced to Be a Hero includes the likes of Yohei Azakami as Xylo Forbartz, Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta, Shizuka Ishigami as Patausche Kivia, Shun Horie as Dotta Luzulas, Shunichi Toki as Venetim Leopool, Shoya Chiba as Jayce Partiract, and Yoko Hikasa as Neely. New additions to the cast revealed with this trailer are Yuichi Nakamura as Rhyno and Saori Onishi as Frenci Mastibolt.

Why You Should Watch Sentenced to Be a Hero

There are going to be some major Fantasy anime franchises that fans are going to be watching in 2026, and Winter 2026 alone has a ton that fans have been waiting to see even more like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and more. But even amidst all of the competition vying for fans’ attention this Winter, this show is already standing out. It’s not an Isekai or some other kind of story, but instead is yet another true Fantasy tale.

But there’s a twist in that becoming the hero is a sort of punishment as its main character is doomed to die and revive multiple times, but there’s soon a way to break out of that cycle. It could be a big hit if there’s enough support, so it’s certainly something you’re going to want to see with Crunchyroll this January.

