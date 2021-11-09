Tiger & Bunny Season 2 is coming to Netflix! Following the release of its successful first season and feature film effort, fans have been hoping to see more of the original anime series. It’s been a long time since 2014, however, but luckily a new season has been confirmed to be in the works for a planned release next year. While there are still many questions lingering about what to expect from this new season, Netflix has announced that they will be streaming the new season alongside its debut in Japan when it launches next year.

Announced during the Netflix Japan 2021 special event highlighting much of the new anime and live-action projects Netflix is producing in Japan, Tiger & Bunny 2 will be launching on Netflix next April. To celebrate the release window and launch platform being confirmed for the new season, Netflix has also debuted a cool new poster showing off the main duo heading into the new season. Netflix is also streaming the first season as well, and you can check out the new poster for the second season below:

Tiger & Bunny had previously confirmed the following members of the cast are returning for the second season with Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin. As for the staff, much of the same staff from the first season will be returning for the new episodes.

The series will have a new director, however, with Atsuko Kase (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Young Black Jack) taking over with story director and script writer Masafumi Nishida from the first season. It’s been quite a while since the first season aired, so if you wanted to catch up with the anime you can now find it streaming with Netflix. It’s officially described as such, “The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show ‘HERO TV.’ Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname “Crusher for Justice.” Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!”

