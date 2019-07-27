Toei Animation Goes Full Jurassic Park With New Dinosaur Anime

Welcome to Jurassic Park! Well not really, but here’s the next best thing. Toei Animation is beginning a short animated series created by the younger, talented folks in their roster that dives into a modern world seemingly plagued with prehistoric creatures. The aptly titled Jurassic! unleashes upon the world this August and is looking to re-ignite the concept of “dinosaurs ruling the earth”. Though this may be the first of its kind for Toei Animation and their younger staff, expect to see more series down the line making use of their next generation of animators.

Crunchyroll first dropped the news on their Official Twitter Account regarding the upcoming Toei Animation that is looking to scratch the itch of dinosaur enthusiasts and anime jurassic fans across the globe:

NEWS: Toei Animation Posts Teaser Clip for Its Young Staff’s Original Project Jurassic！ ✨ More: https://t.co/VTI2L5lHRj pic.twitter.com/20ruw8n0vd — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 21, 2019

While dinosaurs have had their place in numerous anime and manga series throughout the decades, it’s always great to see another franchise specifically focused on our Jurassic pals emerge from the depths. Jurassic! itself is actually based on a picture book that printed around 60,000 copies titled: “Real Size Ancient Creature Picture Book“. The creator of the book itself, Ken Tsuchiya, will be brought on as an advisor when it comes to realistically portraying these dangerous dinos as they march their way through the city’s streets.

As mentioned earlier, there have been numerous anime and manga franchises that have been created that either feature or make use of our giant lizard friends. Gon, for example, is a wildly popular manga series that began in the early 90s and has appeared in numerous other mediums and franchises, including strangely enough the fighting game franchise Tekken of all things. The adventures of this tiny dinosaur were completely textless and followed this tiny T-Rex as he attempted to make his way through a dangerous world not made for his little stature.

Aside from mainstays such as the King of the Monsters himself, Godzilla, dinosaurs have also been a bizarre addition to the saga that is Dragon Ball. The world of Goku and his fellow Z Fighters has always been populated by a variety of different dinosaurs, with younger brawlers even using the giant lizards to train from time to time. Recently, in Dragon Ball Super, a world of dino hybrids even pushed Zamatsu to become the fiendish villain that he is today after seeing their brutal ways.

Jurassic Park as a franchise continues to this day, with the box office busting Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom released last year and being the fifth installment of the series overall.

