Tokyo 2020 Olympics Announce Official Otaku Event

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are on their way next year, with Japan rolling out the stops to make sure it’s one of the biggest events to date. Considering the locale, it’s no surprise to see how anime has become a key component in the upcoming sporting event, looking to see which nations have the best competitors. Now, to ratchet up the anime influence, the 2020 Summer Olympics are looking to give Otaku their own event with an “Otaku Summit” that will correspond with the gathering.

The Asahi Shimbum shared details about the upcoming “Otaku Summit” that will be taking place next year, with the gathering described as “a forum for otaku enthusiasts to share ideas and get inspired through conferences, seminars, exhibitions and other programs.”

This Otaku Summit hasn’t been the only anime influence that has been presented for the 2020 Summer Olympics, with a Gundam Satellite being launched with the start of the celebrations. The G-Satellite won’t be modeled in the shape of a mech suit, but will be harboring two Gundam plastic models and conveying messages around the world from those who send messages to the satellite from Earth.

On top of this one of a kind satellite, former animators from Studio Ghibli are working to create a unique animated short for the Summer Olympics, looking to combine their amazing skills into a fantastic short. Considering the past levels of quality that we’ve seen from these animators at both Studio Ghibli and their own respective works following their work at the animation house, we’ll be in for quite a show.

From the article, the following information is laid out about the upcoming Summit:

“The International Otaku Expo Association (IOEA) is hosting the Otaku Summit 2020 on June 27-28 in collaboration with Tokyo’s Toshima Ward. The IOEA is a non-profit organization formed by otaku-themed expos and events from across the world to promote the worldwide development of otaku culture.”

There were also rumors of a full on “Anime Parade” to take place during next year’s Olympics, though this has yet to be confirmed.

What do you think of the idea of the Otaku Summit to go along with next year's Summer Olympics? What's the most exciting anime influence that you're looking forward to with next year's festivities?