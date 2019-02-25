‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Confirms Yoshimura, Renji Return

Tokyo Ghoul‘s first live-action outing was well received by both critics and fans, and soon the franchise will be debuting a live-action sequel that’s been coming together as it prepares for a release in Japan this Summer.

The sequel has revealed many of the returning characters and cast members, and the latest additions include Kunio Murai as Yoshimura and Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo. You can check out the new look at the returning cast in the photos from the film’s official Twitter account below.

Though the live-action sequel has yet to get a concrete title, distributor Shochiku have tentatively titled the sequel as Tokyo Ghoul 2. Currently slated for a release on July 19 in Japan, the film has confirmed returning cast members include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

New to the cast for the sequel is Shota Matsuda as Shu Tsukiyama, who is a character fans have been wanting to see make the jump to live-action. Also new to the cast is Maika Yamamoto, who will be portraying Touka Kirishima as Fumika Shimuzu has retired from acting since the first film’s release.

The first live-action Tokyo Ghoul film released in Japan last July, but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film has since screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, who have licensed the film for a Blu-ray and DVD release.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

