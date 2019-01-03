‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Finale Introduces Ken Kaneki’s Daughter

Tokyo Ghoul has come to an end, and the series bowed out with a special gift. Over the holidays, fans bid farewell to the popular anime, but they were given a look at Ken Kaneki’s next job.

After all, the protagonist has become a father, and fans were introduced to Ken’s daughter before the anime wrapped.

In the final moments of Tokyo Ghoul:re, fans met up with Ken after his fight in the Dragon War ended. The CCG has disbanded, making way for a new organization that keeps peace with both humans and ghouls at its side. As for Ken, the boy has walked away from his status as the One-Eyed King to live a quiet life, and he is doing so with his daughter Ichika and wife.

The episode/finale is the most beautiful in the series and their child is so cute ffs.

After marrying Touka, it seems Ken was quick to have a child with his lover. In fact, the pair conceived Ichika just before they go married, and the finale implies Touka is expecting once more.

Of course, it looks like Ken has his arms full with Ichika as is. The young girl is five years old by the epilogue of Tokyo Ghoul:re, so her parents have fallen into a routine with the rambunctious child. Donning her father’s signature hair, Ichika has her mother’s features save for her red left eye. When fans meet Ichika in the finale, she is plenty busy braiding Renji Yomo’s hair with ribbon, and Ichika is more than thrilled when more company comes to her parents’ door.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.