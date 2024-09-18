Tokyo Ghoul Creator Sparks Reboot Rumors With New Art

Tokyo Ghoul remains a fan-favorite anime franchise since creator Sui Ishida introduced the world of Ken Kaneki and his fellow ghouls in the original manga series in 2011. Despite the ancillary series, Tokyo Ghoul: re, ending in 2018, anime fans are still dying to see Ken make a comeback to the anime world in some form or fashion in the future. To help celebrate the tenth anniversary of the anime adaptation which arrived in 2014, a new exhibition is set to honor all things Tokyo Ghoul this fall. In celebrating this anniversary, Ishida has created new art of Ken which has fans once again crossing their fingers for a revival.

Tokyo Ghoul, for those who might not know, focuses on the story of young anime protagonist Ken Kaneki. While introduced as a normal enough kid at the start of the series, Ken came to learn a terrible lesson when he encountered a woman who happened to be a "ghoul". In this anime universe, supernatural creatures stalk the night and find themselves hunting human beings, looking to eat their flesh to sustain their nefarious lives. Luckily, or perhaps unluckily, Ken is able to survive the assault thanks in part to a random accident but becomes a ghoul himself in the process. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, Ken has received anime series, live-action adaptations, and countless merchandise.

The Tokyo Ghoul Exhibit

The tenth anniversary Tokyo Ghoul Exhibit will take place in Shinagawa, Tokyo beginning on October 21st and ending on December 1st later this year. If you want to learn more about this homage to Ken Kaneki and his supernatural world, here's how the Exhibit describes the upcoming event via its official website: "Ghouls and humans, and their inner turmoil. Anime "Tokyo Ghoul" has always fascinated its fans since it was first aired on TV 10 years ago. An immersive exhibition that offers an opportunity to experience the beautiful yet sad world of Tokyo Ghoul through three-dimensional exhibits, interactive experiences, and dynamic videos will take place. Visit the venue and experience the dark and thrilling world!"

(Photo: Tokyo Ghoul Exhibition)

Will Tokyo Ghoul Return To Anime?

Despite Tokyo Ghoul fans spending years attempting to will Ken Kaneki's animated return into existence, there has been nothing confirmed regarding Sui Ishida's series receiving a new anime adaptation. For those who might not be familiar, Ken's story has only been animated by Studio Pierrot, the production house responsible for anime such as Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Black Clover to name a few. Pierrot may have been able to take on additional anime in the past but their new approach might make returning to Kaneki's world a bit more difficult.

In the past, Pierrot has confirmed that rather than overloading its staff by working on a never-ending schedule for its anime works, the production house is instead taking a more "seasonal" approach. Following the success of Demon Slayer and Ufotable's approach to the Demon Slayer Corps, Pierrot decided to follow suit, taking its time with the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for example. This has made it so that franchises including Naruto and Black Clover have yet to receive return dates, let alone new projects such as a Tokyo Ghoul revival.

Want to see if Ken Kaneki eventually makes his way back to the anime world? What do you think of Studio Pierrot's new approach to tackling its anime works? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Tokyo Ghoul and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

