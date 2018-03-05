Review: ‘Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki’ Is the Perfect Behind-the-Scenes Pass

Tokyo Ghoul stands as one of Japan’s top-selling franchises, and much of that success falls to Sui Ishida. The artist gave readers a stunning and somewhat uncomfortable look into the life of Ken Kaneki years ago, and has kept readers coming back time and again thanks to his breathtaking artwork.

If you want an inside look at the artist’s process, you will want to pick up Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki.

Viz Media secured publication rights for the pint-sized art book earlier this year, and it is the perfect post-holiday gift for any anime fan. At 200 pages, the book contains a few dozen high-quality illustrations made by Ishida, and plenty of them have never been seen before. That is, until now.

Manga collectors may be used to longer art books, but Ishida’s publication is very compact. Its thin size and sleek hardcover make it easy to carry, and the illustrations are all printed on glossy paper. Each of Ishida’s sketches shine thanks to the book’s overall quality, but that is not all fans have to look forward to.

Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki also contains notes penned by Ishida himself. While most of the commentaries are short, fans can get a clear look at Ishida and his biting wit. The artist looks to make biting comments about his own work, but Ishida does not shy away from any of the difficulties of his job. In fact, Ishida openly admits he hopes the book will help his fans better understand the trials he goes through to bring them new chapters of Tokyo Ghoul.

If you are a big fan of Tokyo Ghoul, this illustration book is a must-have. The art collection may not come with bells and whistles, but it has everything collectors need. At just $14, Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki is a steal for manga fanatics who are interested in exploring Ishida’s touching yet terrifying series.