Tokyo Ghoul Manga Now Available On Viz’s Shonen Jump Service

Viz Media created some serious waves when they announced their original digital manga initiative with the Shonen Jump service. For only $1.99 per month, fans of the numerous manga that are released through Viz can read the entire catalogue at their leisure. Now, fans of the spooky manga series, Tokyo Ghoul, can enjoy that series as well as it just dropped on the library service. The long running supernatural story has been translated into both an anime series and a movie franchise that has its second live action installment on the way with Tokyo Ghoul S.

Viz Media revealed the news on their official Twitter Account that Tokyo Ghoul had been added to their “streaming” service for fans to read for the first time or revisit:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Ghoul joins the Shonen Jump digital vault! Grab some coffee and read the series for just $1.99 a month! https://t.co/tAFqzq9WGF pic.twitter.com/tnu2bOiQ7V — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 10, 2019

The story of Tokyo Ghoul follows Ken Kaneki who gets the power of a “ghoul” thanks to an organ transplant from a monstrous creature that attempted to take his life and eat his corpse. Since its creation in 2011, the series has warranted a number of seasons of anime, a handful of video games to its name, light novels, and a movie franchise that is showing no signs of stopping any time soon. So popular is the franchise, that the series even warranted the creation of its own “bloody cafe” which features both drinks and dishes that pay homage to the ghoul killing franchise.

The last anime series for the franchise was Tokyo Ghoul: Re that wrapped up its 24 episode run at the end of 2018. While a new anime series has yet to be confirmed, we’re sure that considering the popularity of the franchise to this day, the franchise will eventually make a come back to the world of anime.

Will you be reading Tokyo Ghoul for the first time through the Shonen Jump service offered by Viz Media? What do you think so far of the upcoming live action adaptation Tokyo Ghoul S? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly to talk all things comics, anime

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.