‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Disappoints Fans With Its Season 3 Finale

A chapter has closed on Tokyo Ghoul as its third season came to a close today. With the anime’s most recent episode out, fans are sharing their responses to the dark finale, and many say season four needs to hurry up if only to help them forget this final episode.

Not long ago, the 12th episode of Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season drop, marking the end of its one-cour run. Since the show has already been okayed for a fourth season this winter, Tokyo Ghoul:re ended with Haise Sasaki battling it out with Tsukiyama and Kanae. With Saski having remembered his identity as Ken Kaneki, the fight was a brutal one, but fans were let down by how the battle was done.

As you can see below, fans are sharing their critiques of how Ken’s major battle went down. Many of these grievances take particular offense to the finale’s animation, a criticism that falls directly into the lap of Studio Pierrot and the animation firms it outsources. The lackluster battle involving Eto was a much-awaited moment for manga readers, and those diehard fans say they’re disappointed the fight was adapted in full.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how far Tokyo Ghoul:re goes with its next season. The anime’s fourth season is set to debut this winter, giving the franchise a split-cour break. The additional time will hopefully give Studio Pierrot the freedom needed to animate the series properly, so audiences will want to keep an eye on the company’s social media handles heading into the next months.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

