‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Reveals Sleek New Poster

There is less than a month separating audiences from a new season of Tokyo Ghoul. It has been awhile since the horror-centric series made its way to TV, but that will all change in April. Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season will make its premiere in a few weeks, and sleek poster for the release was just shared with fans.

As you can see below, a new key visual for Tokyo Ghoul:re was released on Twitter. The colorful poster shows off the anime’s main characters, and it confirms a few important notes.

For one, the poster assures fans the anime is slated to premiere on April 3 Tokyo MX will be one of the networks hosting the anime in Japan. So far, there is no word on how Tokyo Ghoul:re will be shown abroad. Companies such as Funimation and Crunchyroll have yet to confirm streaming acquisition, but fans have hope the new season will be simulcasted.

The poster itself is also an interesting one for fans to check out. It features five characters who shouldn’t be familiar to anime-only fans just yet. At the top-left, fans can see a man in all black as he leaps forward with one eye glaring red. His name is Ginshi Shirazu, the leader of a CCG team called the Quinx Squad. While it may look like Ginshi has a kagune, the weapon he is really wielding it called a quinque. The tools were made by the CCG and experimentally attached to members of the Quinx Squad in a bid to fight Ghouls on a level playing field.

Other characters like Saiko Yonebayashi and Kuki Urie are shown alongside Tooru Mutsuki. However, it is the white-and-black haired hero that should raise brows. The character’s name is Haise Sasaki, leaving fans to wonder where in the world Ken Kaneki is. However, if you think there is some connection between Haise and Ken, you are on the right track. You’ll have to check out the anime to see how the pair are tied though.

Are you ready to watch Tokyo Ghoul:re?