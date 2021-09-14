Tokyo Revengers Shares First-Look at Season One Finale





Tokyo Revengers is an anime unlike anything else airing today, following the story of Takemichi Hanagaki who travels back in time in an attempt to save the love of his life from being caught in the crossfire of a mob war. With Hanagaki spending the majority of the first season bouncing between the past and the present as he attempts to take down the mob from its very beginnings, the season finale has placed all the pieces on the board and is sure to share some major revelations as a new preview has landed online for fans of the franchise.

The series created by Ken Wakui has really hit its stride with the release of the anime adaptation, with the manga seeing a serious boost in sales and a live-action feature-length film having already hit theaters in Japan thanks to Warner Bros Pictures. A second season of the series has yet to be confirmed at this point, but considering the popularity of the franchise and the amount of material that has yet to be adapted, it seems a surefire bet that we will see the time-traveling tale of Takemichi make a comeback.

Twitter User Kai Kai Kitan shared a few of the images from the upcoming season finale of Tokyo Revengers’ first season, which is set to debut on September 18th, and give fans some major revelations before season one comes to a close:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Tokyo Revengers, Crunchyroll’s official description of the series reads as such:

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that’s reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he’s about to die but when he opens his eyes, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he’s back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life.”

