Internet Reacts To Toonami’s April Fool’s Day Anime Stunt

Adult Swim is famous for its big jokes for April Fool’s Day as they often use the programming block to experiment with different types of programming as a playful rib for fans.

In the past this has lead to the premiere of The Room on its network, the premiere of Rick and Morty’s first season 3 episode (over and over), and the latest example is the best yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In celebration of April Fool’s Day for 2018, the block not only premiered the much anticipated first episode of the new FLCL project, FLCL: Alternative, but they also proceeded to air it in its native Japanese with English subtitles. The rest of the schedule seems to follow this with even the transitions and bumps being entirely in Japanese.

Read on to see what fans have thought of the big stunt.

@Clarknova1

#TOONAMI fans, if you weren’t watching tonight, you might wanna tune in! 😉 — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) April 1, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy

Tom in Japanese im dying ? pic.twitter.com/zPctcSeIMR — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) April 1, 2018

@meganpeterscb

TOONAMI HAS ME SHOOK. I AM CRYING. MY FLCL-LOVING HEART IS ALIVING AND BEATING. pic.twitter.com/OaUWviWCnm — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 1, 2018

@AnimeSavior

@GWOtaku

It’s happening, they’re running new FLCL on Cartoon Network right now. And it’s in Japanese with subtitles! #Toonami pic.twitter.com/n2E6WhfLk5 — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) April 1, 2018

@MasterMockery

Enjoy a special broadcast presentation on TV only on #Toonami. pic.twitter.com/P1sFDacoDA — MasterMockery (@MasterMockery) April 1, 2018

@BurningAegis

THEY’RE AIRING THE NEW FLCL IN JAPANESE FOR APRIL FOOLS ON #TOONAMI



LAWDY pic.twitter.com/wUChhU0jzP — Pure (@BurningAegis) April 1, 2018

@Uncle_Omaha

Finally an April Fools gag that is not at the expense of the anime fans #Toonami — Ryan Plyler (@Uncle_Omaha) April 1, 2018

@starplatinum_og

So here’s my question for #Toonami is the rest of your night gonna be subs because if it is that would be very cool — AMemeLord (@starplatinum_og) April 1, 2018

@kencon06