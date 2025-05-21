Toonami Needs Its Own Channel Already

Toonami first arrived on Cartoon Network in 1997 and it should come as no surprise that it was far different from the Adult Swim block we know today. Initially, the programming block aired in the afternoons, housing the likes of Thundercats, Voltron, The Real Adventures of Johnny Quest, and more. Ever since, the platform has had its ups and downs when it comes to airing both established anime content and original series that were forged in conjunction with its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite its roller-coaster history, it is far past time that we witness Toonami receiving its own cable channel.

Ever since its debut decades ago, Toonami had been continuously evolving. As mentioned, Voltron was one of the first anime that was a part of the block but it would be far from the last. In fact, Toonami has mainly become a platform for anime, bringing television series and movies to cable which otherwise might have been only relegated to streaming services like Crunchyroll and Netflix. It is in anime that Toonami found its real calling and was able to introduce countless viewers to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, and Ronin Warriors to name a few. Toonami’s influence in the West cannot be overstated and its long past time it gets this top-tier recognition in gaining a channel.

A Toonami Channel For Classics

Most recently, Toonami Rewind proved that there was something of a market for revisiting anime classics that the Cartoon Network block had initially housed. While the experiment was one that didn’t last for as long as it could, we have to imagine that had the network been more experimental with its line-up, then Rewind might still be with us. There are so many examples of anime and original Warner Bros animated shows that have nowhere to go in the current cable landscape. While many can be housed on MAX, Netflix, or other streaming services, cable isn’t dead yet and Toonami could be the platform for cartoon classics to live again.

One of the elements, aside from the various anime and cartoon series, that helped Toonami thrive was its original bumpers during its runtime and the original introductions to series. The host, T.O.M., who was expertly voiced by the legendary Steve Blume, helped introduce countless viewers to properties that would become fan-favorites and having the robot host an entire channel for fans might make for a great way to keep the torch lit. T.O.M. was a big part of Toonami’s identity, so bringing him onto a channel seems like the way to go.

Avoiding Streaming

No one is going to dispute that streaming has become the primary way for viewers to catch entertainment on television these days, anime or otherwise, but it becoming more difficult to discover where beloved series end up. This has become the case with HBO MAX specifically as Warner Bros hasn’t been shy when it comes to often selling original content to other providers. Housing Toonami’s finest in a never-ending run would be a fantastic way of bolstering Cartoon Network and anime as a whole at the same time, while also being a more reliable source for series for those that might not have a specific subscription.

Toonami, as it stands, officially merged with Adult Swim to give it a lifeline but the long-running block is one that more than deserves the chance to once again stretch its wings. The effect that the Cartoon Network block has had on both animation and Japanese anime cannot be overstated and giving Toonami more of a platform to work with might help both mediums excel that much more. As anime itself continues to grow in popularity and more generations discover their love for the medium, Toonami acting as a new gateway for viewers via a channel might go the distance and we’d certainly love to see it happen.

