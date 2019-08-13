Top Global Brands List Shows How Much Bank Sanrio and Pokemon Make

If there is one thing brands are concerned about, it is the bottom line. Profits are what keep companies going, and there are millions upon millions of them globally. Naturally, there are lots of brands who do better than others, and it turns out Japan has a slew of them.

And what might they be? Well, it turns out Hello Kitty and Pikachu are real good at turning a profit.

Recently, the latest issue of Global License went out, and it includes the organization’s list of Top 150 International Brands. It is there readers saw how high The Pokemon Company and Sanrio ranked which came as a shock to some.

The first place picks are expected brands such as The Walt Disney Company and WarnerMedia. However, fans admit they were surprised when Sanrio came in 12th place. Out of all the brands out there, the owners of Hello Kitty made serious bank as Sanrio made $4 billion USD in retail sales last year.

As for The Pokemon Company, the brand did not slack off either. With a total of $2.9 billion retail sales, the company landed in 23rd which beats out brands like Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Netizens have been quick to question how these brands have earned so much, and the answer most likely comes down to diversity. Sanrio is best known for Hello Kitty, but it has plenty more mascots who take part in lots of ventures. From merchandise to TV projects and more, Sanrio produces a lot, and the same can be said for The Pokemon Company.

Yes, Pikachu is cute, but the brand has plenty of projects to promote. Even ignoring the franchise’s massive merchandising lines, The Pokemon Company as films, TV series, video games, and even a trading card game to bolster it. So if you want to brag about these favorites for a minute, here are just some of companies which both Sanrio and The Pokemon Company outdid last year:

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Studios

The Coca-Cola Company

The LEGO Group

Sony Pictures Entertainment

John Deere

So, are you surprised to see how much bank these brands are bringing in?