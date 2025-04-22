One Piece Pits Kizaru Against Luffy’s Strongest Form Yet

The Egghead Incident Arc Part 2 finally kicked off the highly-anticipated rematch between Luffy and Admiral Kizaru, with a stunning development to keep fans begging for the next episode. Admirals are one of the strongest and major villains in One Piece, and the Straw Hats were too weak to fight Kizaru two years ago in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, something viewers know all too well by now. However, Luffy and his crew have come a long way since then, honing their skills and even developing their Haki during then. Kizaru arrives on Egghead upon orders from the Gorosei and Akainu to kill Vegapunk and capture the Straw Hat Pirates. Things take an unexpected turn when Sentomaru betrays the Marines and stands against the Admiral to protect Vegapunk.

Considering the relationship between the three, Sentomaru was already heartbroken that Kizaru would be the one to target Vegapunk. Unfortunately, even though he tried to stop the Admiral, he just wasn’t strong enough to put up a good fight. Kizaru spared his life, but at least he ensured that his junior wouldn’t be able to move for a while. As soon as the fight between those two is over, Luffy challenges the Admiral while landing a devastating kick. One Piece Episode 1126 commences their fight, with the Yonko taking on his strongest form to ensure his victory.

One Piece’s Luffy Transforms Into Gear 5 in His Fight Against Kizaru

Luffy first takes on his Gear 4 form, which isn’t nearly powerful enough to defeat Kizaru. Even so, Kizaru acknowledges Luffy’s strength since he can finally see how the young Yonko defeated Kaido, the strongest creature in the world. He also clarifies that he doesn’t want to kill Vegapunk since he has known the scientist for a long time. Sentomaru’s flashback confirmed that Vegapunk and Kizaru weren’t merely colleagues but also close friends.

Kizaru flies into the air and unleashes a powerful attack on Luffy. He then catches up with Vegapunk and the other Satellities. Vegapunk was in serious trouble before Luffy jumped into the scene and grabbed Kizaru by using gigantification in Gear 5 form. This is the second time Luffy used his Gear 5 form in the Egghead Incident Arc. The only difference is that he didn’t have to use his dramatic gigantification when fighting Lucci, who was clearly a lot weaker than him. As a result, the fans are treated to a glorious scene lifted perfectly from the manga of Luffy capturing Kizaru in his massive hand, laughing as the episode ends.

However, Kizaru is a powerful Logia User, and there’s no need for the protagonist to hold back. Luffy is back to his jolly self and even thanked the Admiral for knocking him so far away. As the episode ends, the Iron Giant’s eyes glowed red, implying that it’s reacting to Luffy’s transformation, but nothing has been clarified yet. On the other hand, the real fight between Luffy and Kizaru will begin in Episode 1127.

As we can see, Luffy’s Gear 5 is so busted that even Admiral Kizaru is facing difficulty trying to deal with it. However, we can also see Kizaru struggling with the burden of killing his best friend despite his wishes. Since Kizaru is known for blindly following orders, it’s almost impossible for him to betray the Marines like Sentomaru did. It’s all up to Luffy to save the old scientist and escape to Elbaf with everyone.