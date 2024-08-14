Tower of God Season 2 Adds New Cast Members

Tower of God has made its return to the anime world but things are a little bit different in the second season than Bam’s adventure that first introduced anime fans to the dangerous locale. As was initially presented in the anime’s premise, should someone reach the top of this tower, they will have their greatest wish granted so there are clearly more warriors looking to ascend outside of season one’s protagonist. In a new update for Tower of God’s second season, the series has revealed designs and voice actors for new characters that are set to play a big role in the latest season and the unfurling story.

If you want a refresher on the current cast of Tower of God’s second season, here is a breakdown of the voice actors that have helped bring the series to life so far. The cast includes Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

Tower of God’s New Cast

Urek Mazino (Hiroki Takahashi)

Hwa Ryun (Yoko Hikasa)

Ha Jinsung (Katsuyuki Konishi)

Han Sung Yo (Daisuke Kishio)

Noma (Emiri Iwai)

If you want to catch up with Tower of God’s first season and the recently released episodes of season two, the series is exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the platform describes the second season of Bam’s anime, “Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.”

For those who might not be aware, Tower of God is based on a South Korean Manwha. The medium has given anime fans some big series as of late, including the likes of Noblesse, Solo Leveling, and The God of High School.

Want to follow along with the future of Tower of God? Want to see if the anime hit gets confirmed for a season three? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Tower of God series.