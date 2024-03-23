Tower of God Season 2 Sneak-Peek Reveals New Cast, Staff

Tower of God is finally coming back with Season 2 of the anime later this Summer, and a new sneak-peek at the anime has revealed the new voice cast, staff, and production studio behind it all! Tower of God was one of the first big collaborations between Webtoon and Crunchyroll, but it's been quite a while since the anime's debut season aired. But thankfully, it won't be too much longer until we get to see a follow up as the second season will be making its debut later this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule.

Tower of God Season 2 is going to be a much different experience as the first as not only will it be tackling a new story arc that takes place six years after the events of the first season, but it will also feature a new cast of characters, and new production studio behind it all. That's been revealed with the new sneak-peek clip for Tower of God Season 2 featuring an introduction from NiziU, who will be performing the new opening and ending theme sequences for the new episodes. Check it out below:

What to Know for Tower of God Season 2

Tower of God Season 2 will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it debuts. There are some shake ups behind the scenes as Akira Suzuki will serve as director (over Takashi Sano) for new production studio The Answer Studio (rather than Telecom Animation Film seen with the first). Erika Yoshida returns to oversee the scripts, Miho Tanino returns to provide the character designs alongside Seigo Kitazawa and Isamatsu Kashima, and Kevin Penkin will return to compose the music.

Tower of God Season 2 will feature a voice cast including Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

If you wanted to catch up ahead of Tower of God Season 2, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the original Tower of God digital comic on WEBTOON. What do you think of these changes for Tower of God Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!