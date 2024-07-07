Tower of God Season 2 Debuts Opening: Watch

Tower of God is now airing new episodes as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and with it has debuted a new opening for Season 2! Tower of God was one of the highly anticipated returns fans were excited to see more of this Summer, and Season 2 has kicked off a new arc with lots of new characters at the center of the action. Each new look at the coming season teased a new main character, and lots of other new faces for the Return of the Prince arc, and now fans are finally going to see how it all plays out thanks to the anime’s official premiere.

Tower of God has kicked off Season 2 of the anime’s run this week with its first episode, and with it has also debuted the new opening theme sequence for the series. Titled “RISE UP” as performed by NiziU, Tower of God’s new opening gives fans a new look at all of the faces that will be seen throughout the coming season. As the new episodes continue through the Summer, we’ll soon see how it stacks among the best anime openings of Summer 2024 overall. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Tower of God Season 2

Tower of God Season 2 is now airing its episodes through the Summer and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Directed by Akira Suzuki for The Answer Studio, Tower of God Season 2 features a voice cast including Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before Tower of God Season 2 continues further, you can find the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the original Tower of God digital comic on WEBTOON if you wanted to get a jump start on the next story as well. Crunchyroll teases what to expect from the new season as such, “Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.”