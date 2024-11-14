Transformers One Streaming Date Revealed (And It’s Way Sooner Than You Expect)

When Transformers One arrived in theaters earlier this year, many were left wondering if the animated film would live up to the hights of the first animated movie of the franchise. The 1986 movie is widely known for both an amazing story along with a level of brutality not seen in the original animated series. Transformers One follows in the premiere outing’s footsteps and now, fans will be able to stream the recent movie whenever they want. While it is hardly a surprise that Transformers One would arrive on a streaming service, you might be surprised at how quickly it is coming.

Transformers One is confirmed to arrive on Paramount+, joining quite a few other Transformers’ series and feature-length films that populate the streaming service. In what might be the most surprising news, the animated movie will arrive on Friday, November 15th, meaning that fans of the Autobots and Decepticons won’t be waiting long to see this new side of the battle for the first time or revisit it.

Transformers One: ‘Till All Are One

In our glowing review of Transformers One, we took the opportunity to highlight how the hard-hitting story helped to present one of the best looks at Cybertron and the war featuring the Autobots and Decepticons, “Transformers One has an exceptionally strong story in relating the friendship between Orion and D-16. Their personalities bounce off one another well, not just thanks to the writing, but also thanks to the voice talents of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, respectively. It’s a tough act to follow in terms of taking up the role of Optimus, due to Peter Cullen’s legendary performance, but I was quite surprised with Hemsworth’s work here, both injecting his own identity while making for a worthy fill-in for Optimus’ usual go-to voice actor.”

Our review continued, “The same can definitely be said for Henry’s work as D-16 as the formerly innocent robot starts venturing to the dark side while never feeling like a different character from what we see. The fall from grace for Megatron and the rise to heroism for Optimus feels entirely organic, making for a compelling story that is tragic in how these best friends lose their bonds with one another and create armies that participate in a never-ending war. There are exact moments in the movie’s run time where you, as a viewer, can see the “birth” of both Optimus Prime and Megatron and both feel earned thanks to a strong set-up.”

Transformers Two?

Unfortunately, despite the critical reception to Transformers One, Paramount has yet to confirm if we will receive a sequel. You can take comfort in the fact however that the entertainment studio isn’t done with the denizens of Cybertron. Paramount has confirmed in the past that they are looking to create a crossover film in Transformers/G.I. Joe that will see the two Hasbro properties coming face-to-face for the first time in live action.

This upcoming crossover shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to those who saw the previous live-action Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. In the final moments of the film, G.I. Joe was revealed to be in operation in this live-action universe, though how this organization will take shape in the upcoming film has yet to be seen. Regardless of what the Joes look like, this crossover is one that many fans have been waiting to see.

Want to see what the future holds for the robots that are more than meets the eye? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Cybertron's finest and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.