Transformers x Godzilla Megtron Figure Is Finally Here

First announced back in August, the first figure in the official MonsterVerse x Transformers crossover figure from Takara Tomy is available to pre-order. The Transformers x Godzilla Synergenex Series Megtron fuses the leader of the Decepticons with the King of the Monsters in a figure that quickly converts from robot to kaiju mode. You can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth starting today for $64.99 with free U.S. shipping set for June. You won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the figure is part of the Gozilla 70th and Transformers 40th anniversary festivities. It includes an atomic breath effect and unique Godzilla chest logo.

Transformers x Godzilla Synergenex Series Megtron Figure From Takara Tomy / Free U.S. Shipping Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Here’s an official breakdown of the collaboration that will see the MonsterVerse fuse with the Transformers, “A collaboration between two of Japan’s most popular global content has been realized! To commemorate the double anniversaries of Godzilla, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and Transformers, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, two products have been released: Megatron Type Godzilla, which is a scan of Godzilla, and Optimus Prime Type 3 Kiryu, which is a scan of Mechagodzilla. In the TV anime and movies, Transformers are set to scan vehicles on Earth and transform them.”

What’s Next For Godzilla?

While a sequel to Godzilla Minus One might be years away, there are still plenty of kaiju projects focusing on Godzilla’s world set to arrive in the near future. The third entry of the Godzilla x Kong series is set to arrive in 2027, with Apple TV+ currently working on both a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and a spin-off series that still has plenty of mysteries surrounding it. Whether it be in Japan or North America, the king of the monsters has some big projects coming its way.

Will Transformers One Get a Sequel?

It has yet to be announced whether or not Transformers One will get a sequel, but those behind the film are paying very close attention to whether or not its success will warrant another entry. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased how that success could continue the story with plans to have more of a character focus coming in the future entries, “Number one, if we’re successful with this [Transformers] movie, we’re going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is],” the producer stated.