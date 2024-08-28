Godzilla x Transformers Collaboration Deal Announced

The King of the Monsters has fought plenty of beasts to protect his crown, whether they be kaiju, mechanical doppelgangers, or giant primates looking to rule their own island. Over the course of Godzilla’s reign as the top beast, the popular monster has never clashed with the Transformers, whether they be Autobots or Decepticons. While there aren’t any official plans to see the MonsterVerse dive into the world of Cybertron, a new toyline is set to see the likes of Optimus Prime and Megatron taking on the roles of Mechagodzilla and Godzilla respectively.

For those who want a refresher on the two franchises, both giant series have a bright future ahead of them. Transformers One is an upcoming animated film that will arrive in North American theaters on September 20th, highlighting the younger days of Optimus and Megatron before they became bitter foes. On top of this project, Paramount is also working on a live-action crossover that will see the Autobots and Decepticons potentially meeting Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, and Destroy in Transformers/G.I. Joe. On the kaiju side of the equation, a third Godzilla x Kong movie is in the works and Apple TV+ has a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and various spin-offs in the MonsterVerse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla x Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye

You can check out a closer look at the fusion figures that are set to arrive in 2025. These figures will be available for pre-order beginning this fall, adding some uniquely new spins to Cybertron and the MonsterVerse. In the meantime, you’ll have to make due with the recent Transformers x Jurassic park crossover figures.

Here’s an official breakdown of the collaboration that will see the MonsterVerse fuse with the Transformers, “A collaboration between two of Japan’s most popular global content has been realized! To commemorate the double anniversaries of Godzilla, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and Transformers, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, two products have been released: Megatron Type Godzilla, which is a scan of Godzilla, and Optimus Prime Type 3 Kiryu, which is a scan of Mechagodzilla. In the TV anime and movies, Transformers are set to scan vehicles on Earth and transform them.”

Want to keep up to date on crossovers in the pop culture world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for updates on the worlds of the MonsterVerse and Cybertron and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.