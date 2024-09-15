Transformers One Will Get a Sequel Under One Condition, Says Producer

Over the years, we have seen the Transformers embrace every kind of era. From its original days on shelves to its latest Hollywood outings, the Autobots and Decepticons have kept fans on edge for decades. Soon, Transformers will explore a new horizon with Transformers One, an animated movie dedicated that acts as a prequel for two key characters. The film plans on exploring Optimus Prime's bond with Megatron before their falling out, and as it turns out, talks are already underway for a sequel behind the scenes.

The update comes from Lorenzo di Bonaventura, a producer overseeing Transformers One. During a recent chat with ScreenRant, the exec talked about the hype surrounding Transformers One, and Bonaventura said a sequel will happen on one condition: success.

"Number one, if we're successful with this [Transformers] movie, we're going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]," the producer shared.

What Is Transformers One About?

Of course, the team behind Transformers One is eager to see how audiences at large will embrace the movie. The excitement for Transformers One has been building slowly since it was announced nearly a decade ago. The animated feature has taken some time to complete, but the wait will have been worth it. So far, critic reviews for Transformers One are nothing short of glowing. With nearly 50 reviews gathered on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie boasts a solid score of 90%, so things are looking good for Cybertron already.

(Photo: Orion Pax/Optimus Prime in Transformers One - Paramount)

The interest in Transformers One is hardly a surprise if we are being honest. The movie takes fans back into the past as they experience Cybertron before its fall. We meet Optimus Prime, named Orion Pax, as he finds a close friend in a fellow robo named D-16. As the film moves forward, we see how these two bots became friends before catastrophe struck. D-16 goes on to shed their identity to embrace the name Megatron, and as history shows, Orion Pax did much the same to become Optimus Prime. The pair have quite the history, and Transformers One finally delves into that complicated bond.

Where Would a Sequel Take Transformers One?

Transformers One does not hit theaters until September 20 in the United States, but already, speculation about its sequel is buzzing. The fate of Optimus Prime and Megatron is no secret, after all. For decades, the leaders of the Autobots and the Decepticons have been locked in battle. While Optimus Prime and Megatron once saw eye to eye on Cybertron, their paths diverged with time. While the Autobots leader would embrace ideals of self-determination, Megatron let his clout as a revolutionary figure corrupt him. Transformers One shows how this split began at last, so a sequel could very easily unpack the break up.

After all, few things in life sting like the loss of a friend. Optimus Prime and Megatron have never hidden their bitter feelings towards one another to date. Whether in comic books or live-action blockbusters, the former friends have been throwing hands for as long as fans can remember. A sequel to Transformers One could show the world how this violence got its start. And of course, such a dissection would remind audiences everywhere just how tragic Optimus Prime and Megatron truly are.

What do you think about this latest Transformers update? Do you plan on checking out Transformers One in theaters? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.