Trigun's Reboot Has Been in the Works Way Longer Than Expected

As it turns out, Trigun's upcoming anime reboot has been in the works for way longer than we all might have expected as it gets ready for its full launch next year. One of the most surprising announcements of the year was the fact that Yasuhiro Nightow's classic manga series would be getting a whole new chance at life thanks to a new anime adaptation from Studio Orange, the highly CG animation studio that has released projects such as Godzilla Singular Point, Land of the Lustrous, and Beastars in the past. Now the classic manga series is coming back for another new round.

Although Trigun had both a successful anime series adaptation and feature film released back in the 1990s, the series is getting a new anime reboot of sorts with Trigun Stampede. There's been very little concrete information revealed about this new series yet outside of the fact it will be animated by Studio Orange and scheduled for a release some time this year, but according to a Tweet in response to the announcement from producer Kiyotaka Waki, the series has been in the planning stages since 2017.

(Photo: Orange)

Noting his excitement for Trigun Stampede's announcement, Waki revealed that the first meetings about the series took place all the way back in 2017 as the studio has been working for quite some time to even get to this point. That certainly paints this upcoming new take on the franchise in a new light, and thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to find out more about its production as the series will be headling Studio Orange's panel at the upcoming Anime Expo convention later this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, July 2 at 8pm PT at the JW Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles during the convention, the panel for Trigun Stampede will not only have Kiyotaka Waki in attendance representing Studio Orange alongside fellow producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, but original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, designer Kouji Tajima, and Toho producer Katsuhiro Takei all giving the first details about the new anime's production. Given the many questions fans already have, it's likely going to be eye-opening.

