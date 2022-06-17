Trigun Fans Celebrate The Confirmation of The Anime's Return

By Evan Valentine

Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that the return of Vash the Stampede was nigh, and Studio Orange and Crunchyroll confirmed what many were thinking by stating that Trigun Stampede would arrive on the small screen next year. With Orange working on the production of the series and Crunchyroll set to simulcast the series, fans are celebrating the return of the man with the $60 Billion Double Dollar bounty hanging over his head, with the original series debuting in the late 1990s and the last time Vash hit the world of animation was with the film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble.

The Official Trigun Stampede Account on Twitter shared new details about the return of Vash the Stampede, and how Studio Orange will be heading the project that will see this unique anime property that stands toe to toe with the likes of classic anime franchises such as Cowboy Bebop, Outlaw Star, and more:

Are you excited about the return of Trigun? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede. 

Wolfwood Stampede

prevnext

Are We Sure This Happened?

prevnext

The Humanoid Typhoon Returns

prevnext

Time To Make The Donuts

prevnext

Iconic Moments

prevnext

So Happy

prevnext

Questions Arise

prevnext

Major Fans

prev
Start the Conversation

of