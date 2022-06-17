Trigun Fans Celebrate The Confirmation of The Anime's Return
Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that the return of Vash the Stampede was nigh, and Studio Orange and Crunchyroll confirmed what many were thinking by stating that Trigun Stampede would arrive on the small screen next year. With Orange working on the production of the series and Crunchyroll set to simulcast the series, fans are celebrating the return of the man with the $60 Billion Double Dollar bounty hanging over his head, with the original series debuting in the late 1990s and the last time Vash hit the world of animation was with the film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble.
The Official Trigun Stampede Account on Twitter shared new details about the return of Vash the Stampede, and how Studio Orange will be heading the project that will see this unique anime property that stands toe to toe with the likes of classic anime franchises such as Cowboy Bebop, Outlaw Star, and more:
25 years after the first anime series, #TRIGUN will— 『TRIGUN STAMPEDE』アニメ公式 (@trigun_anime) June 17, 2022
be reborn in 2023 entitled TRIGUN STAMPEDE, produced by the Japan’s best 3D animation
studio Orange (@cg_orange_inc) with an all-new staff and cast. https://t.co/HqMU1s6sMN pic.twitter.com/a0R1TGsnMg
Are you excited about the return of Trigun? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.
Wolfwood Stampede
Everyone's happy about the return of Vash the Stampede.
I'm out here waiting for HIM.#TRIGUN #TrigunStampede #Wolfwood pic.twitter.com/ZKCmUBojHq— JoshKnightTheFirst (@JoshKnight1st) June 17, 2022
Are We Sure This Happened?
i cant wait for trigun stampede to animate this iconic scene pic.twitter.com/8qLwjSdH3g— Mac(intosh plus) (@buffchicken) June 17, 2022
The Humanoid Typhoon Returns
trigun’s back babyyyyyyyyy 🤩🤞#TRIGUNSTAMPEDE #trigun pic.twitter.com/SC8t1l555W— ✧･* ana ✧･* is entering her trigun era (again) (@4NA113) June 17, 2022
Time To Make The Donuts
He's BACK#TRIGUNSTAMPEDE #TRIGUN pic.twitter.com/R3HkP5fkY0— AnormalADN (@AdnAnormal) June 17, 2022
Iconic Moments
A sketch of my favorite shot in Trigun.
When I saw this scene as a kid who was just finding out about anime, it completely blew me away. Nightow's work then became my biggest inspiration for years to come. Can't wait to watch it all again 💕#TRIGUNSTAMPEDE pic.twitter.com/MWEvgbhGwi— missmisery8 @ Earthshine on Webtoon (@miss_misery8) June 17, 2022
So Happy
Slamming my hands on the table like an ape— erin davis 👻 (@erinistiredd) June 17, 2022
I'm just SO HAPPY
I CANT WAIT TO SEE MY FAVE MANGA GET ANOTHER ANIME 💕💕💞🎉🤞#TRIGUN #TRIGUNSTAMPEDE pic.twitter.com/lZgsMVa6Rq
Questions Arise
Ok I'm hype.... but why is it called Trigun Stampede and not Trigun Maximum?
Is it going to be an adaptation of the Manga that does the whole thing?! Or an original story?!?
I WANT ELANDRIA THE CRIMSONNAIL IN ANIMATION PLEASE AND THANK YOU!!! https://t.co/HyYCqtRvND— Chelsea D. LaLicata (@DemonRin) June 17, 2022
Major Fans
I'm in such a good mood today. I'm going to shoot my shot into the universe for 2023
My son Vash & I would love to be involved with this 25th Trigun Stampede series. @Crunchyroll hit us up & let's have some fun together.
We wholesome Boys Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/rugVRMCGWT— (Rob AKA FatherOfVash) Dad Needs To Talk Podcast (@DadNeedsToTalk) June 17, 2022