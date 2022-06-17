Trigun Fans Celebrate The Confirmation of The Anime's Return

Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that the return of Vash the Stampede was nigh, and Studio Orange and Crunchyroll confirmed what many were thinking by stating that Trigun Stampede would arrive on the small screen next year. With Orange working on the production of the series and Crunchyroll set to simulcast the series, fans are celebrating the return of the man with the $60 Billion Double Dollar bounty hanging over his head, with the original series debuting in the late 1990s and the last time Vash hit the world of animation was with the film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble.

The Official Trigun Stampede Account on Twitter shared new details about the return of Vash the Stampede, and how Studio Orange will be heading the project that will see this unique anime property that stands toe to toe with the likes of classic anime franchises such as Cowboy Bebop, Outlaw Star, and more:

25 years after the first anime series, #TRIGUN will

be reborn in 2023 entitled TRIGUN STAMPEDE, produced by the Japan’s best 3D animation

studio Orange (@cg_orange_inc) with an all-new staff and cast. https://t.co/HqMU1s6sMN pic.twitter.com/a0R1TGsnMg — 『TRIGUN STAMPEDE』アニメ公式 (@trigun_anime) June 17, 2022

