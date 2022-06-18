Trigun Stampede to Reveal First Details at Anime Expo

Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun has been announced for a major return with a new anime project, and the upcoming Trigun Stampede will be revealing the first details about its new anime project during a special panel for studio Orange at the Anime Expo event hitting next month. Following a mysterious tweet featuring a bounty poster with the very familiar "sixty billion double dollar" once belonging to Vash the Stampede, it was soon confirmed that the famous action franchise would indeed be coming back with a brand new anime. Produced by studio Orange (Beastars, Land of the Lustrous), Trigun Stampede will be revealing its first details very soon.

Along with announcing the fact that they have acquired the license for a worldwide release, Crunchyroll has also revealed that the first details for Trigun Stampede will be officially revealed during Orange's panel at Anime Expo. Taking place on Saturday, July 2 at 8pm PT at the JW Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles during Anime Expo, this series was not listed on the original details for Orange's plans for the expo so now fans attending the convention will definitely want to keep an eye out for this one.

(Photo: Orange)

Attending the Anime Expo 2022 for Trigun Stampede will be original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, designer Kouji Tajima, studio Orange producers Kiyotaka Waki and Yoshihiro Watanabe, and Toho producer Katsuhiro Takei. They are teased to be revealing the first details for the new project along with giving behind-the-scenes information about its production. There are many things still up in the air as to what to expect from this new take on the classic anime franchise, so this will definitely be a game changer.

It's currently unclear as of this writing as to what kind of project this will actually be as well. It's been confirmed to be a new series, but it's unclear as to whether or not it will be treated as a reboot or potential sequel to the classic anime adaptation from the late 90s. This original anime adaptation notably featured its own original ideas, and the manga itself went on to become a whole new kind of release with the updated Trigun Maximum providing much more potential material to cover.

Thankfully it won't be too long until we find out more as Trigun Stampede is schedule for a release next year. How are you feeling about Trigun getting a new anime project soon? What are you hoping to see in the new take on the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!