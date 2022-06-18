Trigun Creator Comments on Anime's Return

Earlier this week, fans of Vash the Stampede were blown away when it was announced that the franchise of Trigun was set to receive a new anime series in 2023, with the last time that the humanoid typhoon arrived on the small screen being its first season in 1998. While there was a solo film that revisited the desert planet of the gunslinger with the sixty billion double dollar bounty in Trigun: Badlands Rumble, it has still been over a decade since this movie hit the big screen. Now, the creator of the original series, Yasuhiro Nightow, took the opportunity to comment on his classic anime franchise receiving a brand new anime adaptation.

The details that we know regarding the story of Trigun Stampede are still few and far between, as fans are left wondering if the new anime will retell the story of the original manga, or if it will be covering new territory for the world of Vash. Set to be brought to life by Studio Orange, the animation house responsible for the likes of Beastars and Black Bullet to name a few, the television show will arrive on the small screen next year, with Crunchyroll confirming that it will air the series on its streaming service via a simulcast.

Yasuhiro Nightow took to his Official Twitter Account to comment on the return of Trigun, hilariously stating that he's been busy watching another anime series during the announcement of Trigun Stampede:

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"I'm behind the terrible response ... Thank you everyone ... !! Due to the extraordinary animation of the Blood Blockade Battlefront, Samuel L. Jackson of one eye rushed into the place where the end roll was flowing as my life was over. This time is also a non-standard project. Please fully enjoy my shit luck."

Crunchyroll describes the franchise of Trigun as such, before the series is set to return with its new anime series that is running under the title of Trigun Stampede:

"Trigun is a popular action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow that follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head. Its original 1998 anime series, TRIGUN, and a 2010 feature film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, achieved global popularity and inspired many creators."

