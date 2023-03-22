Viral Trigun Stampede Cosplay Highlights Vash's Best Side

Trigun Stampede has introduced fans to a whole new take on Vash the Stampede when the reboot anime made its debut earlier this year, and now one cosplay has gone viral for accidentally highlighting what makes Vash such a great character! Trigun Stampede brought out a whole new reboot taking on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga series, and now as the Winter 2023 anime schedule comes to a close it's time for the anime reboot to come to an end too. Trigun Stampede has been steadily readying for its climax, and it's putting Vash through his toughest test yet.

But while Trigun Stampede has been putting Vash through a lot of emotional moments in the anime's reboot run so far, some of the best stand out scenes are actually when Vash is allowed to let a little loose and show off more of the "accidental" parts of his personality. His clumsy way of driving the action is why fans still love the hero to this day, and now artist @auzziejlee has gone viral with fans on Twitter for a Vash the Stampede cosplay that captures just how cool and clumsy the star can be. Check it out:

this is the most in-character i've ever been and it was by complete accident LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dvotvbKnsH — AUZZIE – sakuracon arc (@auzziejlee) March 18, 2023

How to Catch Up With Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is gearing up to air the final episode of its debut season very soon, but it has yet to be confirmed as to whether or not the anime reboot is planning to return for a Season 2 in the future. But that also means it's the perfect time to catch up! If you wanted to catch Trigun Stampede's final episode shortly after it airs in Japan, and catch up with the rest of Trigun Stampede's episodes so far, you can now find the new Trigun anime streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the rest of this new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

How do you like Vash in Trigun Stampede compared to the Vash seen in Trigun's original manga and anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!