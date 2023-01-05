Trigun Stampede Reveals New Clip From Series Premiere

Trigun Stampede is looking to finally bring back the Humanoid Typhoon as Vash has been absent from the anime game since the feature-length film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, released in 2010. With Studio ORANGE joined by the original creator of the anime franchise, Yasuhiro Nightow, a new clip for the upcoming series premiere has found its way online, showing fans not only how the new CG animation style will look on the desert planet, but how the Sixty Billion Double Dollar Man lives up to his original hilarious temperament.

At present, there are plenty of questions surrounding the return of Vash The Stampede, with the upcoming anime original series continuing to hold its cards close to its chest. Trigun Stampede has yet to reveal if this new series will be a prequel to the original story or if this will be an entirely new take on the hilarious gunslinger, though there have been signs for both arguments released in trailers and promotional materials so far. While Vash is sporting a brand new look this time around that still has lots of nods to his original aesthetic, he is also set to be joined by younger versions of returning characters including the likes of Millions Knives, Wolfwood, Meryl, and more.

Trigun Stampede: Vash's Big Comeback

IGN shared an exclusive clip from the first episode of Trigun Stampede, which is slated to arrive on January 7th and will once again bring Vash to the forefront of the anime medium following a ten-plus year absence from the small and silver screens:

The first anime series featuring Vash The Stampede dropped in 1998 from Studio Madhouse. While the anime adaptation became a hit, with many fans still thinking of Trigun as one of the best in the business, it wasn't entirely faithful to the original manga series, which eventually ended in 2007 under the title of Trigun Maximum. It will be interesting to see if this return of Vash will one day lead to a return of the manga series as well and whether Trigun Stampede will open the door for a brand new anime universe featuring the gunslinger.

Are you hyped for the return of the Humanoid Typhoon later this week?