Twin Star Exorcists to End in 3 Chapters

It has been more than decade since Twin Star Exorcists debuted, and now, it seems the series is gearing up for its close. After all, a new report from Japan confirms the adventure series has just a few chapters left. Twin Star Exorcists will end with volume 35, so it has just three chapters left to go in total.

The update comes from the staff backing Twin Star Exorcists as the manga is published in Jump Square. Back in 2013, the series got its start with Shueisha, and it has amassed quite the fandom in the past decade. Despite a lackluster anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot, Twin Star Exorcists has earned praise for its thrilling manga, but now the time has come for creator Yoshiaki Sukeno to bow out.

If you are not familiar with Twin Star Exorcists, the series follows Rokuro Enmado, a young boy who abandoned their life as a talented exorcist after an accident left their friends dead. He is roped back into the world of spirits after meeting a mysterious exorcists named Benio. According to prophecy, Rokuro is meant to marry Benio and have a child who'll be known as the Ultimate Exorcist. But of course, the prophecy is hardly what is seems.

You can find Twin Star Exorcists in English courtesy of Viz Media. As for its ill-fated anime, well – it is streaming over on Crunchyroll. You can learn more about Twin Star Exorcists below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Grotesque monsters known as Impurities reside in Magano, a realm parallel to the present day. Exorcists purify these evil apparitions to protect the people. Rokuro Enmado is opposed to becoming an exorcist, even though he has the talent to be one, but an oracle gives him the title of "Twin Star Exorcist," the name bestowed upon married exorcists. Benio Adashino, the girl who receives the title along with Rokuro, is determined to exorcise all the Kegare, or Impurities, in the world. The two find themselves wrapped up in more and more battles together as the Twin Star Exorcists..."

