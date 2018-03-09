Ultra Instinct Goku Has A Special Galaxy Connection

Fans have not been able to think about anything else ever since Goku debuted his mastered Ultra Instinct state on Dragon Ball Super‘s last episode, but they were especially impressed by how much different this form is from previous transformations.

One of the coolest aspects of this final Ultra Instinct state is the fact that Goku’s aura now results in a galaxy-like aura that gives him great power. But now dedicated fans have stumbled on a new tidbit for the transformation that brings it closer to real world science.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Reddit user vegito1991, “The sound effect when Goku started absorbs the heat energy, is originally galaxy vibration sound, after converted from received radio emissions to sound waves.” Linking to another video as an example (which you can find here, start at 0:23 mark), this extra bit of production is a cool layer added on top of an already cool sequence. While some fans are skeptical if the sound really was scientifically sourced or was just the way Goku’s voice actress Masako Nozawa performed in the moment, it’s still a cool coincidence nonetheless.

It especially helps to paint Ultra Instinct as a state that was previously only attained by the Gods of Destruction, and this extra bit of space love (which was also reflected in his Ultra Instinct aura) definitely brings the state to a godly level. This fun fact has also reminded fans that the original aura sound for the Super Saiyan transformation is actually a modified version of the sound of a mother’s heartbeat when a baby is in the womb.

Whether or not these real world influenced are noticed by most fans, it’s still appreciated by those who wish to seek deeper meanings in the story and production.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!