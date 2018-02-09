New ‘Ultraman’ Anime Reveals First Key Visual

Ultraman is definitely one of the most renowned tokusatsu series in Japan and worldwide, and now the giant hero will be making its way into the world of anime will a crisp new look.

Announced back at Tokyo Comic-Con 2017, an anime adaptation of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s ULTRAMAN manga is coming in 2019 and will be produced by Production I.G. and Sola Digital Arts. But while the wait for 2019 will be tough, there is a new poster for the upcoming project that teases Ultraman‘s fantastic anime design.

The upcoming project is definitely looking better and better the more we see of it, especially with this poster teasing a battle tested Ultraman, and fans of the original should feel at eases given the studio at the helm.

Kenji Kamiyama of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Shinji Aramaki of Appleseed Alpha will direct the series as it follows the adventures of Shin Hayata, the son of the original Ultraman. Production I.G. should be a recognizable studio for anime fans as they have produced many popular anime series such as Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Blood: The Last Vampire, Patlabor, xxHolic, and The End of Evangelion.

Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s ULTRAMAN manga is a sequel to the 1966 Ultraman television series and began running in Shogakukan’s Monthly Hero magazine November 2011, and has been collected into ten volumes as of 2017. The manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release in 2015 and is rated fifth in the “Best New Manga for Kids/Teens.

The series follows Shinjiro Hayata, son of the original Ultraman. Shin Hayata of the Scientific Special Search Party saved the Earth from an invasion of Kaju decades earlier, so the world has been at peace. But as a new dark force appears, the world needs a new hero, a new Ultraman. Shinjiro learns that his father passed on the “Ultraman Factor” to him, and that he possesses incredible powers, and now must face the incoming threat.

For those unfamiliar with Ultraman, it is a tokusatsu series created by Eiji Tsuburaya. Running for a total of 39 episodes the series aired from July 1966 to April 1967. The second series of the Ultra Q franchise, it has since led to many sequels and spin-offs. Eiji Tsubuyara is also credited with being one of the co-creators of one of the most popular tokusatsu series of all time, Godzilla.