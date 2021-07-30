Ultraman One:12 Collective Figure Is up for Pre-Order
Following the release of two box sets full of Godzilla monsters last week, Mezco Toyz is back at it with the debut of Ultraman in their high-end One:12 Collective figure lineup. The figure comes with light-up features in the chest and the eyes in both head portraits, five breakaway buildings, and a ton of interchangeable parts and accessories.
Pre-orders for the One:12 Collective Ultraman figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $105 with free shipping. The release date is set for February 2022 (you won't be charged until it ships). A full breakdown of the features can be found below.
One:12 Collective Ultraman Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Two (2) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) karate hands (L&R)
- One (1) Specium Beam hand (R)
- Two (2) holding hands (L)
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:
- Fitted combat suit
- Removable Brother’s Mantle cape
Accessories:
- One (1) Ultra Slash FX
- One (1) Ultra Attack ray FX (fits onto arm)
- One (1) Jet VTOL
- Five (5) breakaway buildings
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.