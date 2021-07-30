Ultraman One:12 Collective Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Following the release of two box sets full of Godzilla monsters last week, Mezco Toyz is back at it with the debut of Ultraman in their high-end One:12 Collective figure lineup. The figure comes with light-up features in the chest and the eyes in both head portraits, five breakaway buildings, and a ton of interchangeable parts and accessories.

Pre-orders for the One:12 Collective Ultraman figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $105 with free shipping. The release date is set for February 2022 (you won't be charged until it ships). A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

One:12 Collective Ultraman Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) karate hands (L&R)

One (1) Specium Beam hand (R)

Two (2) holding hands (L)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

Fitted combat suit

Removable Brother’s Mantle cape

Accessories:

One (1) Ultra Slash FX

One (1) Ultra Attack ray FX (fits onto arm)

One (1) Jet VTOL

Five (5) breakaway buildings

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.