New Uncle From Another World Promo Hypes Finale: Watch

One of the best Isekai in recent memory has suffered from quite a few setbacks. Uncle From Another World was delayed time and time again thanks to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the animators at studio AtelierPontdarc. These delays left many to wonder if we'd ever see the finale of this first season. Luckily, for the Isekai fans following this super-powered Uncle, the final episode of the first season has arrived in Japan and the anime adaptation has revealed a new trailer for what could be the last installment of the series.

The Uncle From Another World Episode 13 release date was March 8th, though Netflix hasn't revealed as of yet when this episode, as well as several that have yet to hit the streaming service, will officially hit the West. In Japan, the series is referred to as Isekai Ojisan and introduced fans to a hilarious story that sees the Isekai protagonist returning to the real world with some wild magical abilities. Focusing heavily on comedy, the anime adaptation would mostly revolve around the titular uncle, his nephew, and the nephew's potential love interest attempting to make rent via a Youtube channel while exploring Uncle's ridiculous past in another world.

Uncle From Another World Finale Trailer

The Official Twitter Account for Uncle From Another World released a brand new trailer that features the past and the present continue to collide. While we've been given some glimpses as to Uncle's prior events, which would routinely see him trample opponents while overall being a massive scumbag, there are many questions left unanswered. Perhaps with episode 13, we'll see how he was able to return to the real world.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this hilarious Isekai, here's how Yen Press describes Uncle From Another World, "Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war."