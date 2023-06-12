Undead Unluck Promo Shares Closer Look at New Characters

The Undead Unluck anime is one of the most anticipated new Shonen Jump anime adaptations of the year overall, and a new promo for the upcoming series is highlighting some of the characters fans will see when Undead Unluck finally makes its debut! Coming this Fall, there has unfortunately been very little shown off of Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga series in full motion. But with the new Undead Unluck anime now scheduled for a release later this year, it seems like the promotional train is beginning to run in full force as well as fans have gotten steady new looks at the upcoming anime.

Undead Unluck will be making an appearance at Anime Expo later this Summer with its first new teaser since it was initially announced, and Shonen Jump is getting ready for the new anime with a new promo spread in the magazine spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter. Showing off a much closer look at Shen and Juiz ahead of their upcoming debuts later this year, you can check out the newest promo for Undead Unluck below with a close look at two of these major characters:

Undead Unluck TV Anime Promotional Page in Issue #28.



First look at Juiz, casting still not revealed. pic.twitter.com/zIdA2ABPBz — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 11, 2023

What to Know for the Undead Unluck Anime

Undead Unluck will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Yuki Yase will be directing the Undead Unluck anime at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning. Hideyuki Morioka will be handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. The currently confirmed members of the Undead Unluck anime cast include the likes of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and Kenji Nomura as Void. If you wanted to check out the Undead Unluck manga before the anime premieres, Viz Media is now releasing new chapters of Undead Unluck with their digital Shonen Jump library.

They tease the first volume of Undead Unluck as such, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

Are you excited for Undead Unluck's anime debut later this year?