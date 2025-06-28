Underrated Series Hits Major Milestone Just 1 Month After Solo Leveling Ragnarok

Given the explosive popularity of Solo Leveling‘s anime, it’s no surprise that the manhwa it is based on has been a massive hit for years, even spawning a sequel that continues to be just as popular. Unlike Japanese manga, whose success is generally measured using volume sales, manhwa and webtoons, by simple virtue of being digital to boot, use a much different measuring stick of success. A manhwa’s popularity can largely be gauged by its view count, and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok just recently proved itself in that regard. That said, just a little over a month later, another underrated manhwa has achieved the same feat as Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, and the series may surprise fans.

In a recent post on X, Suol, the creator of Villains Are Destined to Die, announced that the manhwa has reached 100 million views on KakaoPage, marking a major milestone for the series that continues to dominate in Korea as well as on Kakao’s western platform, Tapas. This achievement comes only a month after Solo Leveling’s hot new sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, achieved the same milestone, albeit through the combined view count of the manhwa and the web novel, which arguably makes Villains Are Destined to Die’s achievement all the more impressive. Together with announcing the feat, Suol also thanked fans in the post, saying, “Thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown. I’d be thrilled if you continue to join Penelope’s ongoing story!”

Villains Are Destined to Die Joins the 100 Million Club with Solo Leveling’s Sequel

🌹웹툰<악엔죽> 카카오페이지 1억뷰 달성했습니다! 편집부에서 알려주신 지 좀 됐는데 마감이 바빠 이제야 자축해보네요T.T💖

보내주신 큰 사랑에 감사드립니다. 아직 끝나지 않은 페넬로페의 이야기에 계속해서 함께해 주시면 기쁘겠습니다!💕



✨기념 이벤트도 구경하세요~!https://t.co/DWxinkD40q pic.twitter.com/4CP6PxUpuM — 수월🌘SUOL (@A_SUOL) June 27, 2025

First released on KakaoPage back in May 2020, Villains Are Destined to Die has steadily gained popularity among manhwa fans, particularly historical romance enthusiasts, over the last five years. Now in its fifth and final season with the end nearly in sight, the series has achieved a rare milestone, officially cementing itself as one of the top series on KakaoPage and even Tapas, for that matter.

In fact, only a handful of other series have managed to surpass the 100 million mark on Kakao, with Villains Are Destined to Die even beating popular mainstream manhwa such as The Beginning After the End and SSS-Class Revival Hunter. Even Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s manhwa is currently sitting at 24 million views, so Villains Are Destined to Die technically has the series beat by a long shot, with even the web-novel sitting cozy at 160 million views on its own.

Of course, by virtue of Villains Are Destined to Die falling into the often-overlooked otome isekai genre directed at women, the series’ fanbase is quite different from that of Solo Leveling and action manhwa readers. As such, it is safe to say that Villains Are Destined to Die is still largely underrated and criminally so, since the series incorporates many of the same thrilling game-like elements that fans love in Solo Leveling and its sequel. Overall, this latest feat, if anything, proves that Villains Are Destined to Die needs an anime as soon as possible, and hopefully, the series will soon draw the attention of anime producers.

Source: @A_SUOL on X.