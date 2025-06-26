Solo Leveling Meets The Seven Deadly Sins in Official Crossover

Anime fans are counting down the days until Jinwoo Sung returns with Solo Leveling’s third season. Unfortunately, A-1 Pictures hasn’t confirmed when the white hot anime franchise will return but this fact isn’t stopping Jinwoo from making a return in some unexpected ways. Solo Leveling has announced that it is officially crossing over with The Seven Deadly Sins for a collab that sees Sung meeting some of the legendary anime characters of that franchise. While this crossover isn’t an official anime project, the two worlds are colliding in a way that many anime fans might have never seen coming.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is a mobile game that first hit the scene in 2019, taking the popular anime characters and continuing their story. Starting now, various characters from Solo Leveling have arrived in the game, including heroes like Jinwoo Sung and Chae Hae-In and the villainous Beru. For those who have played the mobile game, you’ll have a limited time to add the Solo Leveling characters to your roster. The collab character banners will be ending on July 17th but luckily, even if you don’t play the game, you can check out a new crossover video that smashes together the two worlds below.

Solo Leveling: Arise

While this crossover will see Jinwoo and Chae hitting the mobile market, Grand Cross isn’t the only place where Solo Leveling’s world can be experienced in the video game market. Solo Leveling: Arise is a mobile game that focuses entirely on the popular anime power fantasy and works as something of a “gacha” experience wherein players attempt to add all the characters to their roster. Thanks to the popularity of the anime franchise, we have to imagine that more video games focusing on Jinwoo will arrive in the future.

While a third season of Solo Leveling’s anime has yet to be confirmed, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Jinwoo and his world will make a comeback. Not only does the anime adaptation have many more stories and battles to pull from the source material, aka the original manwha, but a sequel series has still been running strong. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows the tale of Jinwoo’s son as he attempts to live in the shadow of his all-powerful father.

While the original story of The Seven Deadly Sins’ anime has ended, the franchise has continued thanks to Four Knights of The Apocalypse. Focusing on new characters that act as the heirs apparent to Meliodas and Elizabeth, the sequel story garnered two seasons. The manga from Nakaba Suzuki is still releasing new chapters to this day so it is entirely possible that the anime sequel will one day return.

