Vampire Hunter D Creator Announces New Anime

While Vampire Hunter D has reportedly been in the works for a new anime series for awhile now, the creator isn’t resting on their laurels when it comes to pushing out new projects. Recently announced at the Anime Expo convention, Gibiate seems to be taking a page from its “predecessor” D in that it presents a “survival horror” environment where, instead of vampires, survivors seem to be plagued by demons and horrific bug like creatures. The series itself will be premiering next year 2020 with Yoshitaka Amino as well as creature designers from Resident Evil at the helm!

An Official Twitter Account for the series shared the first teaser trailer for the upcoming franchise which shows off this new spooky world:

GIBIATE PROJECT

At the core of this project, the production of animated GIBIATE will be started soon!

Please enjoy our world premiere trailer released at ANIME EXPO 2019 in Los Angeles.https://t.co/GBGpMF7mMR#GIBIATE pic.twitter.com/AymMjRUpfS — GIBIATE PROJECT (@gibiateproject) July 8, 2019

The official description for the series reads as such:

” In 2030, Japan. A virus has infected humans throughout the world. Infected people turn into different forms of monsters based on their ages, sexes and races. The virus is named ‘Gibia’ – after being rich in variety like gibia. Just then, a pair of samurai and ninja appeared in such a blighted wasteland of Japan. They both traveled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find cure for Gibia. Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibias, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.”

This certainly does almost seem like a combination of Vampire Hunter D and Resident Evil with the protagonist seeming much more like the former and the villains seemingly taking a page from the latter. We are always thrilled to see a new horror series rise from the grave in the medium of anime in the same vein as D, Finding Neverland, or The Junji Ito Collection and with this pedigree behind it, we’re sure fans will be excited to enter this new world of survival horror!

Are you looking forward to Gibiate releasing next year? Have you been waiting anxiously for the new Vampire Hunter D anime to drop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and/or what the tiny face on Vampire Hunter D’s hand is!

Vampire Hunter D was originally created by Kikuchi in 1983 as a set of illustrated novels. It was adapted into an anime feature in 1985 before a 2000 remake was released. As for its story, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world influenced heavily by horror, Lovecraftian aesthetic. It follows a man named D, a half-breed vampire who travels the world and searches for renegade vampires on various missions.