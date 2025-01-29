Vampire Hunter D Is Returning To Theaters (And Here’s How You Can See It)

The vampire hunter known as D is routinely thought of as one of the most popular anime night stalkers in the history of the medium. This fact is all the more ironic considering that the son of Dracula has only had two anime movies to his name, with the last one arriving around twenty-five years ago in Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. With the franchise set to celebrate a major anniversary this year, 2025, fans in North America are about to go back to the beginning as Vampire Hunter D is returning to theaters for the first time in quite some time.

The original Vampire Hunter D first hit the silver screen in 1985, following the original appearance of the vampeel in his novel series that first kicked off in 1983. While there have been rumors in recent years that D would receive a new anime project, nothing has been confirmed at this point. Luckily, there is a new story focusing on the vampire hunter that has been released to honor the franchise’s fortieth anniversary, as a manga of the story Vampire Hunter D: Rose Princess has hit stands in Japan. With the novel series consisting of quite a few stories that have never been adapted, perhaps the latest anniversary might spark new projects focusing on the night stalker.

D Returns To Theaters This Spring

On April 9th, 10th, and 13th, AMC Theaters is teaming up with “Anime Expo Cinema Nights” to help ring in forty years since D received his first anime adaptation. Tickets will go on sale beginning on February 12th so keep an eye out if you’re looking to revisit the classic anime on the big screen. Here’s how AX Cinema Nights described the return of D in theaters,

“Anime Expo Cinema Nights Presents special 40th anniversary screenings of the cult classic Vampire Hunter D. In the year 12,090 AD, technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate, she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.”

Why Vampire Hunter D is Still Worth Watching

Despite the fact that this anime movie arrived in the 1980s, Vampire Hunter D still holds up in almost all respects. The animation is able to capture the dark and dangerous world of Dracula’s son, portraying a post-apocalyptic locale where supernatural beings rule the night. To add to this first outing, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is also worth checking out, as the animation from Studio Madhouse is such that the dark film still holds up to this day in the same respects. With the sequel also celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary this year, perhaps it too will return to the silver screen.

