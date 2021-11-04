Vampire Hunter D To Receive Bloody Audiobooks

The world of horror does not get nearly as much attention as the likes of some other genres in the medium of anime, but one of the biggest horror movies in anime’s history remains the story of Vampire Hunter D, and the follow-up of Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. The series first began however as a novel that spawned dozens of sequel stories released in Japan and eventually found their way to North America, with a series of audiobooks set to release this winter to once again dive into the world of the son of Dracula.

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust was the last time we were able to see the other-worldly vampire hunter appear in the medium of anime, with the film released in 2000 from legendary Studio Madhouse. Both the first movie and its follow-up adapted two of the first three novels of the franchise, in the titular novel and Demon Deathchase. The future of Vampire Hunter D is still up in the air when it comes to the medium of anime, though years ago, in 2015 specifically, a CG series was in the works with the blessing of the series’ creator Hideyuki Kikuchi. Said series, running under the title of Vampire Hunter D: Resurrection, apparently was set to enter pre-production in 2020 but was put on hold thanks to COVID-19.

Graphic Audio shared the news that the world of Vampire Hunter D would be translated into three audiobooks this December, though these opening novels are only the opening salvo when it comes to the many stories that were created by Hideyuki Kikuchi over the years:

https://twitter.com/GraphicAudio/status/1454485781188337664?s=20

D was an interesting character as a Dhampir, a half-human, half-vampire warrior traveling the countryside, especially when it came to the world that took place in the far future of 12,000 AD. While managing to keep his bloodthirsty at bay, he also had to struggle with one of his hands being its own entity, played out in horrific display in both of the anime films. Vampire Hunter D was one of the biggest anime movies in the 1980s when it debuted and it would be interesting if a new anime series would be able to have the franchise hit new heights as well.

