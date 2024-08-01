Vampire Hunter D Announces New Manga After 10 Years

It looks like Vampire Hunter D is ready to make a comeback. It has been quite some time since the world got an update from the manga, but that is about to change. After all, artist Seiko Takaki has announced his return to Vampire Hunter D as their latest manga run just launched online.

Yes, that is right. Vampire Hunter D is tackling its ninth manga. Takaki has returned to the supernatural franchise after a 10-year break, and their new web manga tackles ‘The Rose Princess’ arc.

According to the latest reports from Japan, Vampire Hunter D has kickstarted its new manga run on Sonorama Plus. The website is now home to Takaki’s latest go at Vampire Hunter D, and of course, fans will know ‘The Rose Princess’ arc comes from the original novel. Series creator Kikuchi Hideyuki launched the arc in their ninth book, and it is set in a village ruled by a vampiric princess and her four royal guards. When a series of grisly deaths take over the village, the Vampire Hunter is called in to investigate, and he finds clues amidst a trail of bloody roses.

This new Vampire Hunter D manga has taken the fandom by surprise as it has been ages since Takaki worked on the franchise. Their last publication dates back to September 2014 as Vampire Hunter D volume eight was released. Following its debut, Takaki announced he was stepping back from the project due to an unnamed injury. It has been a decade since Takaki revisited the supernatural series, but at last, they have found a way to bring back D.

Want to know more about Vampire Hunter D? No worries. You can find the manga in print courtesy of Digital Manga Publishing. So for more details on Hideyuki’s classic series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“12,090 A.D. It is a dark time for the world. Humanity is just crawling out from under three hundred years of domination by the race of vampires known as the Nobility. The war against the vampires has taken its toll; cities lie in ruin, the countryside is fragmented into small villages and fiefdoms that still struggle against nightly raids by the fallen vampires – and the remnants of their genetically manufactured demons and werewolves. Every village wants a Hunter – one of the warriors who have pledged their laser guns and their swords to the eradication of the Nobility. But some Hunters are better than others, and some bring their own kind of danger with them.”

