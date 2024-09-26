Velma Announces 2024 Halloween Special With First Look

MAX's Velma is considered one of the most controversial animated originals that has ever played on the small screen. Offering viewers a twisted take on Mystery Incorporated, the second season ended on something of a giant cliffhanger for Velma Dinkley. Rather than confirming that a third season was in the works, the Scooby-Doo story has confirmed that a Halloween special will arrive just in time for spooky season. Landing in October, Warner Bros has released a new poster of Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Fred prepping for the next eerie, surreal chapter of the animated universe that ended its second season with a bang.

When last we left Velma, she was dead. Thanks to the threat that presented itself in season two, Velma Dinkley found herself deceased as her ghost was left looking at the carnage that was wrought in the season two finale. As of the second season, the animated series has yet to introduce Scooby-Doo himself or officially form Mystery Incorporated, though the show has certainly laid out the groundwork for Scoob to make a surprise appearance in this Halloween special. Considering all the wild changes that Velma has made from previous takes on the Scooby gang, we have to imagine that a potential Scooby Doo in this series would be far different.

Velma Returns For Halloween

The Velma Halloween Special will arrive on MAX on October 3rd, continuing the story of Velma Dinkley despite the fact that she is a ghost. In hyping up the series, Warner Bros dropped a hint at what is to come, "With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears… if they all want to make it out alive."

Scrappy Dappy Doo

Velma died as a result of the big bad of season two, Scrappy Doo, the pint-sized nephew of Scooby Doo who made an appearance before his uncle. Scrappy's status as a government experiment gone awry gives viewers a potential idea of how "Uncle Scoob" will appear in the series should the classic canine arrive. This version of Scrappy was a far more murderous iteration of the pooch from his original animated appearances but this wasn't the first time that the tiny great dane was a big villain.

In James Gunn's 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie, Scrappy was the biggest threat to Mystery Incorporated. While Scrappy apparently died in Velma's season two finale, the fact that ghosts are now a part of the animated series means that we might see the villainous hound make a comeback.

Velma Season Three?

While Velma is set to return in a few days thanks to this Halloween special, this doesn't mean that a third season is in the works. At present, MAX has yet to confirm if this wild take on Velma Dinkley will continue. As we've seen in the first two seasons, the characters have been major departures from past iterations of the Scooby Gang though there is a possibility that they all wind up solving mysteries with a talking dog, traveling the country in a shared van.

Want to see if this Halloween special will be the end of Velma on MAX? Want to see what the future holds for Scooby and the gang across the board?