Vinland Saga Creator Responds to Hilarious Fan-Service Request

Vinland Saga ended its first season with one heck of a conclusion, dropping the jaws of audiences across the world as a new phase in the life of Thorfinn begins! With a second season yet to be confirmed, though rumored to have already been in production, the series that focuses on vikings making their way across the world and pillaging what they can in a tale of bloody revenge. Now, the creator of the series, Makoto Yukimura, has responded to an unusual fan request, making for a hilarious interaction that social media was created for!

Twitter User Sunstillmay shared the recent interaction between themselves and Makoto, following the Vinland Saga request wherein the fan was disturbed that Askeladd had never been shown shirtless and demanding a resurrection so audiences could witness the older viking topless:

y’all i can’t believe that my first interaction with yukimura san would involve me wanting to see askeladd shirtless 😔 pic.twitter.com/jcl5HN8Rx7 — sunny (@sunstillmay) January 6, 2020

Of course, if you’re reading this far following the Twitter exchange above, you know that Askeladd, the anti-hero of the series that killed Thorfinn’s father, died in the season finale of Vinland Saga. When the current king of the Danes attempted to trap Askeladd by stating that he was going to attack the country of Wales, where the viking was born, the blond haired warrior was left with little recourse and had to kill the decrepit king.

After decapitating him in front of a room full of soldiers and nobles, the Danish warriors turned against Askeladd quickly, killing the viking in his tracks. With the object of Thorfinn’s revenge now gone, a potential second season of Vinland Saga will surely be far different from what came before!

What do you think of this hilarious interaction between this Vinland Saga fan and the creator of the franchise himself?

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English release and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”