Vinland Saga Only Has a “Few More Chapters” Left, Says Creator

Vinland Saga is a rare story that blends its violence with a mundane quiet. The drama came to life under Makoto Yukimura some years ago, and since its debut, the series has become a smash hit. With an anime in tow, Vinland Saga is thriving, and its manga is getting ready to close. In fact, Yukimura only has a few chapters left to ink, and the artist is opening up about the finale in a new interview.

Earlier this fall, Yukimura came to the United States to meet with fans courtesy of Kodansha USA. The imprint celebrated the artist as part of New York Comic Con, and in a discussion with Anime Corner, Yukimura updated fans on the state of Vinland Saga.

Vinland Saga Has Just a Few Chapters Left

“I only have a few more chapters to write for the story of Vinland Saga. I came this far just the way I planned, but honestly from this point and beyond, I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Yukimura shared.

Continuing, the artist stressed he is navigating the final chapters of Vinland Saga by feel. “Honestly, I don’t know how this is going to pan out at the end. I’m going to do my best though.”

The artist’s latest comment is not far off from what Yukimura told ComicBook last summer. The artist chatted with us as part of San Diego Comic-Con, and it was there Yukimura admitted he was conflicted about the end of Vinland Saga. There is still so much story to uncover, and Yukimura had to navigate what elements needed to be added.

A lot of people want me to write a story about when the group went to Istanbul. In the story, Thorfinn and other characters speak a lot about going to Istanbul, and then the manga cuts to them coming back from it,” Yukimura shared. He then added: “I’d like you to read my manga and answer a question – a question without any answer. I’ve spent so much time thinking about love and war and the meaning of humanity. So please think about this with me.”

Vinland Saga Is a Rare Hit That’s Nearly 20 Years in the Making

Dating back to October 2005, Vinland Saga has become an unexpected hit. Its success simmered slowly in Japan, and it took over a decade for Yukimura’s manga to get an anime. Wit Studio brought the show to life with savage visuals, leaving fans as impressed as they were horrified. Since the show’s release in 2019, Vinland Saga has become one of the most compelling shows in anime, and MAPPA Studio carried that legacy with season two in 2023.

As for the manga, it is hard to believe Vinland Saga is nearing its end. The story has been around for nearly 20 years, after all. Still, Yukimura seems assured in its finale even though he himself is not sure where it will lead. For years, Vinland Saga has built up an engrossing adventure filled with intense emotion. Now, that story is ready to close, and Yukimura is nearly done with his work behind the scenes.

What do you make about this Vinland Saga update?


