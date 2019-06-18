Vinland Saga Releases Bloody New Trailer

Get ready for high seas action mixed with some viking bloody battles for good measure in the upcoming anime, Vinland Saga! Following the adventures of Thorfinn, the series will follow our protagonist from his younger years into adulthood as he attempts to get revenge against the man who murdered his father. Premiering on July 7th on Amazon Prime, the series promises to supply a brand new take on medieval warfare thanks to animation studio behind Attack On Titan, Wit Studio, and a brand new trailer has been released to spark anticipation.

The “saga” of Vinland Saga may be inspired by real life events, but its clear from this trailer that the action will be anything but. With characters slicing through mastheads, along with opponents, with a single strike, Wit Studio is taking the action here and fantasizing it for action junkies that may be looking for a new series to sink their teeth into. With the series having been compared to the seminal Berserk series, Vinland is hoping to revisit a historical benchmark and splash it with some “anime flavor”.

The initial episode order for the series will be 24 episodes, but considering the fan following behind the series, we wouldn’t be too surprised to hear of a renewal announcement once the series has dropped. With Wit Studio acting as the animation house behind the series, fans are still left wondering about the rumors of the studio leaving Attack On Titan after its highly successful third season. We are crossing our fingers that the animation juggernaut will be able to juggle both series for the fans moving forward.

What do you think of the latest trailer for Vinland Saga? Will you be catching the series when it drops on Amazon Prime on July 7th of this year? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vikings!

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century.

Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”