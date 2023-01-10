Vinland Saga Creator Reacts to Season 2's Premiere

After a ton of anticipation from fans, Vinland Saga has finally made its debut with Season 2, and the original creator behind it all has shared their reaction to the new episode's premiere! The first season of the series taking on Makoto Yukimura's original manga series definitely made waves with fans when it first premiered a couple of years ago, but the years since have seen the anime gain traction with a whole new wave of fans through word of mouth and its greater availability on international streaming services. It's gotten to the point where now the series is having simultaneous premieres worldwide for Season 2.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is now in high gear with the first episode premiering around the world as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and series creator Makoto Yukimura took to Twitter to celebrate the anime's new season premiere with fans who have been able to check it out around the world. Stating, "Thank you for watching Vinland Saga Season 2. This era where you can watch the same anime at the same time across borders is wonderful. I want to make a work that can be enjoyed beyond the differences in ethnicity, generation and gender."

Where to Watch Vinland Saga Season 2's Premiere

As Yukimura mentions, Vinland Saga Season 2 is now streaming around the world on both Crunchyroll and Netflix (which both offer the first season of the series as well). As for what to expect from the new season, they begin to tease Vinland Saga's new episodes as such, "A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life."

The description continues as such, "He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

