Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Vinland Saga is now back up and running for the highly anticipated second season of the anime series as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! It's been quite some time since the first season of the anime aired, and in the years since has grown from a humble cult following into one of the most looked forward to new releases of the year overall. With the first episode of the season kicking things off, now fans are along for the ride.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is now airing new episodes this Winter, and a new listing for the season on the series' official website (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter) confirmed that the season will be released across two different Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan with 24 episodes in total. So that means the series will be sticking around for two cours, but word has yet to be revealed whether or not there will be a split between the two halves.

How to Watch Vinland Saga Season 2

With two cours for the season now confirmed (and thus likely airing from the Winter through to the Summer 2023 season), now is the perfect time to jump into Vinland Saga's anime. Season 2 is now streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix (which both offer the first season of the series as well). As for what to expect from the new season, they begin to tease Vinland Saga's new episodes as such, "A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life."

The description continues as such, "He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

Is this enough episodes for Vinland Saga Season 2? What are you hoping to see from Season 2 before it all wraps up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!