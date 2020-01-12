Violet Evergarden Film Announces US Release Date

Kyoto Animation’s Violet Evergarden has been one of the more impacting anime releases over the last few years, and Kyoto Animation followed up this anime series with two new film projects. But following the tragic fire of Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio building last year, one of the films had been delayed to a release in April. But one of the films continued onto its release last September in Japan, and now it’s fast tracked to a release in the United States thanks to Funimation. Announced during their panel of Ohayocon 2020, Violet Evergarden Gaiden is coming our way later this year.

The new film, Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, will be coming to select theaters in the United States. Funimation has yet to reveal the concrete release date for these screenings outside of an “early 2020” window, but has confirmed that the film will be screening in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll is a supplemental side story to the events of the original series as Violet Evergarden meets a young noble woman who feels trapped within society’s rules. Along with the returning cast from the original anime series, the film will introduce Minako Kotobuki as Isabella York, a young woman from the noble house of York who’s currently feeling cold about her future, Aoi Yuki as Taylor Bartlett, a young girl with no family who comes to pay Violet a visit while she takes up a job as Isabella’s manners teacher.

With the theatrical release of Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, this does raise hope for a future theatrical release for the next film in the franchise, Violet Evergarden the Movie. This sequel film project takes place years after the events of the war and feature Taichi Ishidate returning from the series to direct. Other returning staff members include Reiko Yoshida as scriptwriter, Akiko Takase as character designer and chief animation director, and Evan Call as composer.

The theatrical release of the Violet Evergarden side story film is interesting considering that if you wanted to check out the original anime series, the only way to do so is by streaming the series on Netflix. But are you ready for Violet Evergarden to his United States theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!