New ‘Voltron’ Poster May Reveal A Tragic Season 7 Spoiler

In just a matter of days, fans around the world will get a chance to reunite with Voltron: Legendary Defender. After season six debuted earlier this year, Dreamworks is ready to put season seven up on Netflix, and audiences are already bracing themselves for the big reveal.

And, if one new theory is right, then Voltron may be poised to break everyone’s hearts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware, Voltron released a new poster to hype its upcoming season, and the image was quickly broken down. As you can see below, the visual sees the five Lions standing before a massive crowd on what looks to be Earth. The mighty robots look to be in working order, and they are standing behind a stage of sorts.

However, it seems the event happening on-stage has got fans buzzing.

Netizens were quick to look over this poster for season seven hints, and one fan zoomed in on the stage. Though it may be difficult to make out any specifics, the stage seems to have someone standing at a podium. To their left, a large line of people are seen in dark uniform, and the right-hand side houses a few framed photos. Five pictures are put on easels while one large photo stands on its own. Of course, it isn’t possible to make out who is in the photos, but the larger image does appear to feature a person in a Galaxy Garrison uniform.

포스터 확대해봤는데 이거 시로 사진아님?? pic.twitter.com/XBXoAtBE1v — 시로 개미지옥에 빠져버린 중생 (@vldslove) August 2, 2018

So, you can do the math. The clear memorial shot houses six photos, and the Lions are all seen behind the stage. The poster is far from certain, but fans are worried the memorial service shown here may be for all the Paladins plus Shiro. And, if that is the case, then fans know this upcoming season is going to hurt plenty.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this particular image plays out in season seven once it goes live. The fan-favorite series is no stranger to faking deaths, so there is a good chance this memorial is all for naught if the fandom’s theory is spot-on. With only two seasons left, Voltron has plenty left to answer, and audiences can only hope the death of its main characters isn’t one such question.

The first six seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender are now streaming on Netflix. Netflix describes the series as such:

“Teenagers transported from Earth become pilots for robotic lions to fight in an intergalactic war. The Paladins of Voltron must learn to work as a team to assemble the robot Voltron and use its power to conquer the Galra Empire.”