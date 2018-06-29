‘Voltron: Legendary Defender' Announces Special Season 7 Premiere

Not long ago, the world got another go at Voltron: Legendary Defender, and there is more on the way. The show's sixth season has gone live, and the team behind the Netflix series are bringing season seven to San Diego Comic Con fora special premiere.

Recently, Nerdist shared the special premiere date with fans. The creators of Voltron will hit up Comic Con International on July 21 with the season seven premiere. Executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery, story editor Josh Hamilton, and actors Rhys Darby, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Jeremy Shada will all sit down for a panel with fans before the first episode goes live.

So far, there is no word on when the first episode of season seven will go public. The sixth season made its way to Netflix earlier this year, and ComicBook's Rollin Bishop got the chance to speak with the show's producers. It was there Dos Santos and Montogmery teased the direction of season seven.

"I think we kind of just did hint at [next season] a bit," Montgomery said, referring to the finale of season six.

"Obviously their sights are set on getting back home, to Earth, where Pidge's father has these plans to potentially, hopefully build them a new ship. But they have to get their first. And so they no longer have the castle ship, they're gonna have to do some trekking to make it all the way home. So we can expect to see a little bit of Paladin travel time, and yeah."

Dos Santos then added in, "All the fun stuff that you encounter while traversing the universe on your way home."

For those of you unfamiliar with Voltron, you should know the Netflix series is rooted in anime. The show is based on a Japanese series called Beast King GoLion and the original Voltron series. Its anime-inspired artwork has become a hit with fans worldwide, and Voltron has the story to back up such clout.

As the story goes, Voltron follows a group of space pilots who stumbled upon the pieces of an ancient mecha destined to save the universe from the Galra Empire. The team must work together to form the giant Voltron mecha with their individual parts, but that teamwork is easier said than done when you have an evil empire gunning after you.

What did you think of Voltron's latest season? Do you have any predictions for this season seven premiere? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!